Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Rays On July 5

Paredes is hitting for a .251 BA, .347 OBP and .413 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 35 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (4-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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