Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Rays On July 3

Paredes is hitting for a .250 BA, .346 OBP and .416 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 35 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Nick Martinez (7-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.

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