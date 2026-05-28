Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Rangers On May 28

Paredes is hitting for a .239 BA, .330 OBP and .364 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 19 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (5-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.