FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Rangers On May 15

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will face the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Friday, May 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .255 BA, .345 OBP and .366 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 16 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Rangers will send Jack Leiter (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News