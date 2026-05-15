Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Rangers On May 15

Paredes is hitting for a .255 BA, .345 OBP and .366 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 16 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Rangers will send Jack Leiter (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.