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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Padres On Aug. 9

Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Paredes has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .253 BA, .347 OBP and .418 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 45 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Padres.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (7-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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