Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 7

Paredes is hitting for a .249 BA, .346 OBP and .412 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 44 runs. In 463 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Blue Jays.

Robbie Ray (10-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

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