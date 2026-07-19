Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Orioles On July 19

Paredes is hitting for a .254 BA, .348 OBP and .413 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 39 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (7-2) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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