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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Orioles On July 19

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will face the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .254 BA, .348 OBP and .413 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 39 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (7-2) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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