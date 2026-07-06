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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Nationals On July 6

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, July 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Paredes has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .254 BA, .348 OBP and .423 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 36 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.

Miles Mikolas (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.44 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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