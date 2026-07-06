Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Nationals On July 6

Paredes is hitting for a .254 BA, .348 OBP and .423 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 36 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.

Miles Mikolas (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.44 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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