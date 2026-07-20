Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Marlins On July 20

Paredes is hitting for a .257 BA, .349 OBP and .414 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 39 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Janson Junk (4-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.

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