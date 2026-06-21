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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Guardians On June 21

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .238 BA, .342 OBP and .413 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 31 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (3-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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