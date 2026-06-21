Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Guardians On June 21

Paredes is hitting for a .238 BA, .342 OBP and .413 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 31 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (3-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

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