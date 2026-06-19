Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Guardians On June 19

Paredes is hitting for a .234 BA, .341 OBP and .414 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 29 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (2-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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