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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Giants On Aug. 12

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .256 BA, .349 OBP and .419 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 45 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

The Giants have not named a starter.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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