Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Giants On Aug. 11

Paredes is hitting for a .254 BA, .348 OBP and .418 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 45 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 62 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 7.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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