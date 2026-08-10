Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Giants On Aug. 10

Paredes is hitting for a .251 BA, .345 OBP and .415 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 45 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 60 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Giants are sending Blade Tidwell (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

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