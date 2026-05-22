Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Cubs On May 22
Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, May 22 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Paredes has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Paredes is hitting for a .244 BA, .333 OBP and .378 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 18 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.
The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (2-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.