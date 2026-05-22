Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Cubs On May 22

Paredes is hitting for a .244 BA, .333 OBP and .378 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 18 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (2-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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