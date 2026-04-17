Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Cardinals On April 17
Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park, on Friday, April 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Paredes is hitting for a .208 BA, .344 OBP and .283 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored six runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.
Kyle Leahy (1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.