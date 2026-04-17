Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Cardinals On April 17

Paredes is hitting for a .208 BA, .344 OBP and .283 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored six runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Kyle Leahy (1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.

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