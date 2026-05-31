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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Brewers On May 31

Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .236 BA, .329 OBP and .374 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 21 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (5-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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