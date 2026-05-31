Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Brewers On May 31

Paredes is hitting for a .236 BA, .329 OBP and .374 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 21 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (5-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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