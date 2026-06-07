Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Athletics On June 7

Paredes is hitting for a .247 BA, .339 OBP and .423 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 26 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (1-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

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