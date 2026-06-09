Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Angels On June 9

Paredes is hitting for a .241 BA, .331 OBP and .415 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 27 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.