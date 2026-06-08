Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Angels On June 8

Paredes is hitting for a .242 BA, .333 OBP and .416 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 26 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He has a 9.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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