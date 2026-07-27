Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Angels On July 27

Paredes is hitting for a .260 BA, .352 OBP and .430 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 43 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 2.78 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

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