Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Angels On Aug. 20

Paredes is hitting for a .260 BA, .354 OBP and .421 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 48 runs. In 509 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 67 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.17 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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