Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Angels On Aug. 19

Paredes is hitting for a .259 BA, .352 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 47 runs. In 505 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 67 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (8-8) takes the mound for the Angels in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 2.67 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

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