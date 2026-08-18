Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Angels On Aug. 18

Paredes is hitting for a .260 BA, .351 OBP and .424 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 47 runs. In 501 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 67 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

The Angels will send George Klassen (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.52 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.