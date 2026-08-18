Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Angels On Aug. 18
Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Paredes is hitting for a .260 BA, .351 OBP and .424 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 47 runs. In 501 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 67 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
The Angels will send George Klassen (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.52 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.