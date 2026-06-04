Isaac Collins And Royals Take On Twins On June 4

Collins is hitting for a .212 BA, .327 OBP and .309 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 21 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. Collins has recorded three steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Andrew Morris (1-2) pitches for the Twins to make his second start this season.

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