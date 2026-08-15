Isaac Collins And Royals Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 14

Collins is hitting for a .233 BA, .332 OBP and .359 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 40 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 35 runs. Collins has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 7.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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