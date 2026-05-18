Ildemaro Vargas And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Giants On May 18

Vargas is hitting for a .333 BA, .354 OBP and .549 SLG with a 10% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs (12th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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