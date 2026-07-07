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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Play Yankees On July 7

Ian Seymour will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Seymour has -113 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Seymour is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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