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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Play Tigers On Aug. 25

Ian Seymour will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Seymour has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Seymour is 9-4 with a 4.17 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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