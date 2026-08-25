Ian Seymour And Rays Play Tigers On Aug. 25

Seymour is 9-4 with a 4.17 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.