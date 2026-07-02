Ian Seymour And Rays Face Royals On July 2

Seymour is 4-1 with a 4.32 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday, June 25 when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals without giving up a hit.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.