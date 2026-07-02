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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Face Royals On July 2

Ian Seymour will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Seymour has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Seymour is 4-1 with a 4.32 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday, June 25 when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals without giving up a hit.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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