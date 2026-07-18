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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 18

Ian Seymour will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Seymour has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Seymour is 6-2 with a 4.59 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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