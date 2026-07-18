Ian Seymour And Rays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 18

Seymour is 6-2 with a 4.59 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.