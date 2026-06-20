Ian Seymour And Rays Square Off Against Nationals On June 20
Ian Seymour will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Washington Nationals at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Seymour has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Seymour is 3-0 with a 4.93 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.