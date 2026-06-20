Ian Seymour And Rays Square Off Against Nationals On June 20

Seymour is 3-0 with a 4.93 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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