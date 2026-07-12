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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Face Mariners On July 12

Ian Seymour will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Seymour has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Seymour is 6-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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