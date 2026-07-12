Ian Seymour And Rays Face Mariners On July 12

Seymour is 6-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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