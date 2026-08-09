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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 9

Ian Seymour will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Seymour has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Seymour is 8-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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