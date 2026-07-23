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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Play Blue Jays On July 23

Ian Seymour will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Thursday, July 23 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Seymour has -128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Seymour is 6-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw three innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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