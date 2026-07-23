Ian Seymour And Rays Play Blue Jays On July 23

Seymour is 6-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw three innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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