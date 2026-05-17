Ian Happ And Cubs Face White Sox On May 17

Happ is hitting for a .235 BA, .374 OBP and .469 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 35 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (0-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

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