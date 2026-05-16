Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On May 16

Happ is hitting for a .241 BA, .381 OBP and .481 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 35 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (5-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 1.62 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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