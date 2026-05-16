FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On May 16

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Happ has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .241 BA, .381 OBP and .481 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 35 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (5-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 1.62 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News