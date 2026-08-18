Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 18

Happ is hitting for a .215 BA, .324 OBP and .410 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 72 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.