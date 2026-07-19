Ian Happ And Cubs Play Twins On July 19

Happ is hitting for a .219 BA, .328 OBP and .427 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 60 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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