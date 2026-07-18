Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Twins On July 18

Happ is hitting for a .221 BA, .329 OBP and .430 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 59 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Taj Bradley will look for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.59 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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