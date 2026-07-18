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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Twins On July 18

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .221 BA, .329 OBP and .430 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 59 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Taj Bradley will look for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.59 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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