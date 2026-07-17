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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Twins On July 17

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field, on Friday, July 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Happ has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .220 BA, .327 OBP and .431 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 59 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 3 against the Reds.

Bailey Ober (6-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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