Ian Happ And Cubs Face Tigers On July 22

Happ is hitting for a .218 BA, .332 OBP and .429 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 63 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (6-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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