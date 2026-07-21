Ian Happ And Cubs Face Tigers On July 21

Happ is hitting for a .218 BA, .329 OBP and .429 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 62 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (5-6) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.