Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Tigers On July 20

Happ is hitting for a .217 BA, .328 OBP and .423 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 61 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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