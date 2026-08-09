Ian Happ And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 9

Happ is hitting for a .212 BA, .322 OBP and .411 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 67 runs. In 485 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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