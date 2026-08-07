Ian Happ And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 7

Happ is hitting for a .211 BA, .323 OBP and .404 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 66 runs. In 477 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Daniel Lynch makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

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