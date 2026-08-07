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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 7

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Happ has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .211 BA, .323 OBP and .404 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 66 runs. In 477 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Daniel Lynch makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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