Ian Happ And Cubs Play Rockies On June 9

Happ is hitting for a .232 BA, .347 OBP and .485 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 42 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.