Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 17

Happ is hitting for a .220 BA, .330 OBP and .466 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 47 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Sean Sullivan (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

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