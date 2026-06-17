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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 17

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Happ has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .220 BA, .330 OBP and .466 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 47 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Sean Sullivan (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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