Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 16

Happ is hitting for a .219 BA, .331 OBP and .469 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 47 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.

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