Ian Happ And Cubs Face Rockies On June 15

Happ is hitting for a .224 BA, .337 OBP and .478 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 46 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Michael Lorenzen (2-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 7.54 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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